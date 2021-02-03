In a first Hyderabad Metro creates special Green Corridor to transport heart for transplant

Briti Roy Barman

Hyderabad, Feb 03: Hyderabad Metro Rail created a green corridor of 21km between two stations to transport a live heart for transplant on Tuesday.

The special train, which started from Nagole station, picked the heart from Kamineni Hospital at around 4:40 pm. In around 30 minutes it reached Jubilee Hills station, where an ambulance was ready to take the heart to Apollo Hospital.

On Tuesday, a heart harvested from a brain dead man for transplant to save a heart patient admitted at Apollo Hospital was transported in a metro train in Hyderabad.

NVS Reddy, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited MD stated that this is for the first time that such a train was run to transport a heart to save a life and the medical experts travelled along with the heart in the train.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister hailed the feat by the Metro Rail for making every heartbeat matter. He took it to Twitter and said that Hyderabad metro rail special corridor's live heart transportation saved a precious human life.

A 'green corridor' is a special route that is managed in a way that all the traffic signals that come in the route of the hospital where an organ is harvested and the hospital where it is to be transplanted, are green and controlled manually. The first green corridor in India was created by Chennai Traffic Police in September 2008, that organ saved a nine-year-old girl whose life depended on the transplant.