    In a first, 75 aircraft to take part in Republic Day 2022 flypast

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 26: The grand finale and the most keenly awaited segment of the parade, the Fly Past, will, for the first time, witness 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian Air Force displaying a number of formations, as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

    Image credit: PTI

    Vintage as well as current modern aircraft/helicopters like Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mi-17, Sarang, Apache and Dakota will display different formations, including Rahat, Meghna, Eklavya, Trishul, Tiranga, Vijay and Amrit.

    The ceremony will culminate with the national anthem and the release of Tri-colour balloons. For the first time IAF has coordinated with Doordarshan to show cockpit videos during the fly past.

    The Republic Day parade (RDP)-2022 is happening in the 75th year of Indian independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

    The scrolls were painted in two phases - at Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh - by over 600 renowned artists and young aspirants from across the country, the MoD's statement said.

    For the first time, dancers who perform during the cultural programme at the parade have been selected through a nation-wide competition, the MoD noted.

    The competition 'Vande Bharatam' began at the district level with the participation of nearly 3,870 dancers in 323 groups progressed to state and zonal levels over a period of two months in November and December, it mentioned.

    "Finally, 480 dancers were selected. They will showcase their talent during the parade at Rajpath," it stated.

    For a better viewing experience at the parade, 10 large LED screens - five on each side of Rajpath will be installed, the MoD mentioned.

    "Curated films combining footages of previous Republic Day parades, short films on the armed forces and stories related to various events in the run-up to the RDP-2022 will be screened before the parade," it noted.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 9:03 [IST]
