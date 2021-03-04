In 2020 India led in terms of internet shutdown

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: India led the world last year in internet shutdown, a report has said. In 2020 there were at least 155 internet shutdowns, which affected people in 29 countries, according to a report from Access Now, a digital rights group.

That included 28 full internet blackouts that plunged people and in some cases entire cities, into digital darkness, the report also said.

The digital rights campaign says governments in 2020 increasingly used shutdowns in response to ongoing violence, especially in conflict zones. Other trends in recent years include efforts to hide political instability, thwart protests and suppress dissent, the report also stated.

4G mobile internet services restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir after 18 months

Access Now campaigner Felicia Anthonio said that the pandemic has forced offline activities online. So when governments intentionally disrupt internet access it denies people the opportunities to continue their education, businesses, and access life-saving information about the pandemic.

In India there were at least 109. Disruptions in 2020. The next was Yemen with six shutdowns according to the report. It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had in January said that indefinite internet shutdowns in Kashmir were illegal. The government on the other hand argued that shutdowns were needed to prevent disorders, curb hate speech and fake news.