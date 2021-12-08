YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In 2015, General Rawat had survived a chopper crash in Dimapur

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 08: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was on board a military chopper along with 13 others that crashed in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu earlier today.

    General Rawat who took over as India's first CDS on December 31 2019 had once survived a chopper crash. It was on February 3 2015, Rawat survived a Cheetah crash in Dimapur, Nagaland. He was a Lieutenant General at that time.

    In 2015, General Rawat had survived a chopper crash in Dimapur

    The chopper had crashed minutes after taking off in Dimapur. Two pilots and a Colonel too survived the crash which took place due to an engine failure.

    Military chopper with CDS Gen Rawat crashes: What we know so farMilitary chopper with CDS Gen Rawat crashes: What we know so far

    General Rawat had sustained minor injuries. The chopper had barely climbed 20 metres before it went out of control and crashed.

    Following the crash in Nilgiris, the Indian Air Force said an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

    Five people have died in the incident while two are in hospital. Further details are not known as of now.

    Watch: Latest visuals from site where Army chopper with Gen. Rawat crashedWatch: Latest visuals from site where Army chopper with Gen. Rawat crashed

    The chopper was heading to the defence establishment in Wellington and the crash took place in the Nilgiris shortly after the Mi-Series chopper took off from the Army base in Sulur.

    More INDIAN ARMY News  

    Read more about:

    indian army bipin rawat

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 15:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X