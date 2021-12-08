Military chopper with CDS Gen Rawat crashes: What we know so far

In 2015, General Rawat had survived a chopper crash in Dimapur

New Delhi, Dec 08: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was on board a military chopper along with 13 others that crashed in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu earlier today.

General Rawat who took over as India's first CDS on December 31 2019 had once survived a chopper crash. It was on February 3 2015, Rawat survived a Cheetah crash in Dimapur, Nagaland. He was a Lieutenant General at that time.

The chopper had crashed minutes after taking off in Dimapur. Two pilots and a Colonel too survived the crash which took place due to an engine failure.

General Rawat had sustained minor injuries. The chopper had barely climbed 20 metres before it went out of control and crashed.

Following the crash in Nilgiris, the Indian Air Force said an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Five people have died in the incident while two are in hospital. Further details are not known as of now.

The chopper was heading to the defence establishment in Wellington and the crash took place in the Nilgiris shortly after the Mi-Series chopper took off from the Army base in Sulur.

