'Women have to sleep with someone to get job': Congress leader on BJP in K'taka

Explained: What the SC said and how is Talaq-e-Hasan different from triple talaq

In 11 states/UTs, women have more sex partners than men

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 19: Women on average have more sex partners than men in 11 states and UTs but the percentage of men who had sexual intercourse with someone who was neither their spouse or lived with stood at 4 per cent, much higher than that of women at 0.5 per cent, according to the NFHS data.

The National Family Health Survey which was conducted among 1.1 lakh women and 1 lakh men showed that the number of sex partners on average for women was higher than men in many states and Union territories, according to news agency PTI.

These states and UTs are Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. Rajasthan had the highest number of women who had on an average 3.1 sex partners as against the 1.8 for men.

But the percentage of men who had sexual intercourse with someone who was neither their spouse or live-in partner, in the 12 months preceding the survey, stood at 4 per cent. For women, the number stood at 0.5 per cent.

Cuba announces same-sex marriage referendum

The National Family Health Survey-5 conducted during 2019-21 surveyed 707 districts of the country from 28 States and eight UTs.

The national report also provides data by socio-economic and other background characteristics, useful for policy formulation and effective programme implementation.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 17:30 [IST]