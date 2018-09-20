  • search

Imran Khan writes to PM Modi, seeks resumption of India-Pakistan talks

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi, and sought a resumption of dialogue between the two countries.

    Imran Khan
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan in his letter has sought dialogue between his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York later this month.

    Khan's letter is the first formal proposal of bilateral dialogue since he formed the government in Pakistan last month. It came in response to PM Modi's own letter on August 20 which conveyed that New Delhi was looking for constructive and meaningful engagement with Islamabad.

    The ties between the two countries had strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016.

    Also Read | Talks underway for bilateral meeting between Qureshi, Swaraj at UNGA, says Pakistan Foreign Office

    The sentencing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death by a Pakistani military court in April over espionage charges last year further deteriorated the bilateral relations.

    The last time both countries had a substantive dialogue was way back in December 2015, when Sushma Swaraj had gone to Pakistan to attend the Heart of Asia conference.

    After becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, in his first speech, had said that he will try his best to resolve the issues with India.

    Read more about:

    india pakistan bilateral ties imran khan narendra modi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue