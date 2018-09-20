Imran Khan writes to PM Modi, seeks resumption of India-Pakistan talks

New Delhi, Sep 20: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi, and sought a resumption of dialogue between the two countries.

Imran Khan in his letter has sought dialogue between his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York later this month.

Khan's letter is the first formal proposal of bilateral dialogue since he formed the government in Pakistan last month. It came in response to PM Modi's own letter on August 20 which conveyed that New Delhi was looking for constructive and meaningful engagement with Islamabad.

The ties between the two countries had strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016.

Also Read | Talks underway for bilateral meeting between Qureshi, Swaraj at UNGA, says Pakistan Foreign Office

The sentencing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death by a Pakistani military court in April over espionage charges last year further deteriorated the bilateral relations.

The last time both countries had a substantive dialogue was way back in December 2015, when Sushma Swaraj had gone to Pakistan to attend the Heart of Asia conference.

After becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, in his first speech, had said that he will try his best to resolve the issues with India.