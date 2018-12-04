Important changes in SBI's services: All you need to know

New Delhi, Dec 4: The State Bank of India has made certain changes to its services which the customers must. Among major changes are shutting down SBI's mobile wallet app and the bank making linking of mobile number to the account mandatory in order to continue using internet banking.

SBI had announced in October that customers who wish to use internet banking need to link their mobile number with their bank account, failing which the services will be blocked from December 1, 2018. While most of the account holders have linked their mobile number with the bank account, there are still some who have not done so. Those who hjave not linked their mobile number to account will not be able to transact online using SBI's internet banking.

"As per RBI advisory, it is mandatory to register your mobile number to avail internet banking services. Please register your mobile number by 30.11.2018, failing which your internet banking access will be deactivated/blocked w.e.f from 01.12.2018," SBI said on its internet banking website.

Also Read | SBI hikes Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates, check new rates here

The SBI had also waived off the processing fee on loans for the senior citizens who have pension account with the bank. That waiver has now been withdrawn and from November 30 onwards retired government employees will have to pay processing fees for loans.

Also, SBI Buddy, the mobile wallet app, has been shut. SBI will replace the Buddy app with SBI Yono app and customers can access the wallet service from the new app from December 1 onwards. YONO app is said to have advanced features.

SBI had asked pensioners to submit their Life Certificate by 30 November 2018. Apart from submitting the Life Certificate physically, pensioners can also do it online. The Digital Life Certificate can be submitted through the Jeevan Pramaan website. "The Jeevan Pramaan initiative makes life simpler for pensioners. In just a few clicks, you can submit your Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate!" SBI had said in a series of tweets.