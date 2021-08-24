Importance of killing TRF bosses, Abbas Sheikh, Manzoor: Here are the 33 heinous crimes they committed

Will handle all security challenges, including that of Taliban in Kashmir: IGP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: The operation in which terrorist Abbas Sheikh the military commander of The Resistance Front (TRF) was gunned down was a massive success for the security forces.

Abbas was active in Jammu and Kashmir for nearly two decades and his killing is a major load of the security agencies. His list of crimes are never ending. Sheikh was previously associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen Mujahideen and later took over the TRF, which is a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Officials tell OneIndia that he was one of the most respected among the terrorists and was seen as a spiritual leader. Due to this aspect he was able o recruit with ease as a result of which the TRF had become an extremely dangerous force. His killing is a big deal as it deals a blow not only to the capabilities of the TRF, but to the ideology of the outfit as well. Sheikh had in fact given the agencies the slip on six occasions after breaking the cordon during gunfights.

Sheikh was killed by the Jammu and Kashmir police along with his associate Saqib Manzoor. Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said that 10 cops in civvies got the job done. He said that both were first warned and later the police responded to the gun fire.

The importance of killing Abbas Sheikh:

On February 21 2006, the departmental vehicle of the Statistics Department carrying some employees of the said department was indiscriminately fired upon by him along with his associates causing bullet injuries to many employees.

On November 24 2011, he fired upon one Ahmadullah Parray with the intention of killing him.

On March 30 2006, he kidnapped three persons namely Mehraj-ud-Din Wagay, Jalal-ud-Din Dar and Sartaj Ahmad Dar, residents of Redwani and fired upon injured one person namely Mehraj-ud-Din.

On April 5 2006, one hand-grenade was lobbed by him upon a CRPF party at Qaimoh which caused injuries to 3 CRPF personnel and 02 civilians namely Sartaj Ahmad Sheikh and Gh Mohd.

On December 5 2010, he had provided arms and ammunition to an over ground worker Showkat Ahmad Bhat. The terrorists had used this to fire at a bus stand in Anantnag. In the incident, several persons were injured.

On January 27 2021, he along with his associates planted IED inside a school in Subhanpora locality of Shamsipora on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kulgam. As the ROP of 24 RR reached the spot the IED exploded, resulting in Injuries to 4 Army Jawans. However one Army Jawan namely Deepak Kumar died on the way to the hospital.

On February 6 2021, he along with his associates fired at the 29 Battalion of CRPF in Chanapora. In this incident one CRPF personnel namely C T Manoj Kumar Yadav received bullet injuries.

On February 19 2021, he along with his associates planned to carry out an attack on the police personnel at Shiv Shakti Sweets Shop near Bhagat Chowk Srinagar. 2 personnel were martyred in the incident.

On February 25 2021, he along with associates planned to carry out an attack on ROP of CRPF 73 BN in Lawaypora area in the outskirts of Srinagar city. In this attack 2 CRPF Jawan were martyred, while two others were injured. The terrorists also snatched the weapon one of the CRPF personnel.

On May 7 2021, he along with his associates lobbed a grenade on the joint party of the police and CRPF in Srinagar. 5 CRPF personnel, 1 police man and 1 civilian were injured in the incident.

On June 17 2021, he along with his associates fired upon police personnel, Javaid Ahmad Kambaynear his residence at Saidpora Eidgah. The police personnel later succumbed to his injuries.

On June 23 2021, he along with his associates fired upon a mobile shop owner inside his shop at Main Chowk Habba Kadal. The shop owner lost his life.

On June 22 2021, he along with his other associates plotted an attack on police inspect Parvez Ahmad Dar in front of the local mosque at Menganwari Nowgam area of district Srinagar.

On August 3 2021, he along with his associates fired upon a police party near Sheeraz Chowk. In this terror incident, one policeman and a civilian sustained bullet injuries.

On August 7 2021, he along with his associates fired indiscriminately upon the SHO and his escort party who were busy in managing traffic at Adijan Crossing, Poshwan area of DH Pora. In this incident, three police personnel sustained gunshot injuries and one succumbed.

The importance of killing Saqib Manzoor:

On August 9 2020, he along with his associates with involved in the killing BJP worker Abdul Hamid.

On September 9 20202, he along with his associates killed an advocate Babar Qadri at his residence at Hawal Zadibal Srinagar.

On December 1 2020, he killed a civilians, Nadif Ahmad.

On December 6 2020, he along with his associates carried out an atttack on a police party in Srinagar in which police personnel was critically injured.

On December 31 2020, he along with his associates killed a gold smith named Satpat Nichal Sharma at his Gold jewellery shop at Saraibala Srinagar.

On February 2 2021, he along with his associates fired at a CRPF battalion in which 2 personnel were injured at Chanapora.

On February 19 2021, he along with his associates killed police personnel.

On March 5 2021, he lobbed a grenade at a police post in Urdu Bazaar, Srinagar.

On March 16 2021, he along with his associates carried out an attack on the Grameen Bank Branch Mujgund Srinagar and looted cash of Rs 3,50.000.

On March 25 2021, he and associates fired at a CRPF party in Srinagar in which 3 personnel were martyred. One personnel was also injured and the terrorists looted one Ak-47 rifle.

On April 1 2021, he and his associates attacked the guard post of BJP leader Mohammad Anwar Khan in Srinagar. In the attack on duty personnel Rameez Raja was killed.

On May 7 2021, he lobbed a grenade at a police party in Srinagar. In the incident, 5 CRPF personnel, 1 police man and a civilian were injured.

On June 17 2021, he along with his associates killed a police personnel, Javaid Ahmad Kambey near his residence at Saidpora Eidgah Srinagar.

On June 22 2021, he along with his associates killed police inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar at Menganwari area of Nowgam Srinagar while he was going to offer prayers at a local mosque.

On June 23 2021, he along with his associates killed a local mobile shop owner in Srinagar, Umer Nazir Bhat.

On June 26 2021, he lobbed a hand grenade at joint party of the CRPF and the police. 1 civilian was killed, while three others were injured.

On July 20 2021, he and his associates attacked a police vehicle. He was also involved in the killing of a Sarpanch of the BJP, Rasool Dar. His wife was also killed in the incident that took place in Anantnag.