Immunisation drive hit as Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha report vaccine shortages

    New Delhi, July 13: In view of "limited availability" of vaccines, immunisation centres in various states, including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, will remain shut from today.

    On Monday, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia tweeted about the shortage as well. "Vaccines have run out in Delhi again," Sisodia wrote in his tweet, "The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days," he wrote.

    Not just Delhi, several states have flagged an acute shortage in Covid-19 vaccine supply over the past several days, crippling the inoculation drive.

    Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope earlier said that the state has the capacity to vaccinate 1.5 million people daily, but as of now, only 2,00,000 to 3,00,000 people are being inoculated due to a shortage of stock.

    In Odisha, the drive was halted in 24 out of 30 districts with state health secretary P K Mohapatra saying that the next consignment of the Covishield vaccine was expected to arrive on July 15.
    The central government, however, has refuted claims of Covid-19 vaccine shortage.

    "It is clarified that all States/ UTs are being informed much in advance about the doses that will be available during the month of July, 2021 including the supply to private hospitals. The States/UTs have been advised to plan their COVID -19 Vaccination sessions based on the availability of the COVID vaccines, the government said.

    A decline in average daily vaccination against the coronavirus has been seen since June 21.

    Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 11:53 [IST]
