'Immense Pride': PM Modi as BJP gets 1st Rajya Sabha MP from Puducherry

New Delhi, Sep 28: With the BJP getting its first Rajya Sabha member from Puducherry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that it was a matter of immense pride for every member of the party.

He also congratulated Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

In a tweet, Modi said, "It is a matter of immense pride for every BJP Karyakarta that our Party has got its first ever Rajya Sabha MP from Puducherry in Shri S. Selvaganabathy Ji. The trust placed in us by the people of Puducherry is humbling. We will keep working for Puducherry''s progress."

He added, "Congratulations to my Ministerial colleagues, Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji and Shri @Murugan_MoS Ji on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively. I am confident that they will enrich Parliamentary proceedings and further our agenda of public good".

The AINRC-BJP alliance is in power in the union territory of Puducherry.