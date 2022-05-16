IMD withdraws red alert as rain subsides; Orange Alert issued in 5 districts of Kerala

YouTube
    Thiruvananthapuram, May 16: The IMD has withdrawn the red alert issued in five districts of Kerala. As per the latest rainfall forecast for Kerala and Lakshadweep, an orange alert has been issued in the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

    "The presence of cyclonic circulations over Lakshadweep and north Tamil Nadu coast are expected to bring fairly widespread rainfall with isolated / lightning/gusty winds with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next five days, alerted IMD.

    A yellow alert has been issued for five other districts in the state, besides Lakshadweep.
    Though IMD sounded yellow alert in some districts, people in hilly regions are advised to exercise extreme caution similar to orange alert in view of the heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

    Meanwhile, the NDRF said five teams have been deployed in the state, one each in Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad in view of the extremely heavy rainfall alerts for the coming days. It said the NDRF's Control Room at Arakkonam near Chennai is closely monitoring the situation round the clock.

    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 16:56 [IST]
    Settings X
    X