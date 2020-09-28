YouTube
    IMD says Delhi's air quality likely to improve slightly

    New Delhi, Sep 28: With mainly clear sky and strong surface winds expected on Monday and Tuesday, Delhi's air quality is likely to improve slightly, said scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    According to the scientists, strong surface winds are expected over the next two days, keeping the air quality in check. "Because of slight rainfall in neighbouring Rajasthan, strong winds are travelling towards Delhi. The winds are also likely to reduce the overall humidity levels. However, this is likely to change from October 1 when the wind speed will reduce," a senior IMD scientist said.

    Will make water supply good in Delhi as in developed countries: CM Kejriwal

    According to reports, the IMD has warned that the air quality may dip slightly from next month with a change in wind pattern and reduction in wind speed because of the overall weather transition.

    As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) on Monday at 6 am was 125 in the 'moderate' category. This is likely to improve with the winds picking up, as the day progresses.

    "The air quality is likely to improve though remaining in the moderate category over the next two days," said a senior CPCB official.

    Story first published: Monday, September 28, 2020, 9:13 [IST]
