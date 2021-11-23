IMD predicts widespread rains for next 5 days in these states: Full forecast here

New Delhi, Nov 23: India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 5 days.

The weather department has also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days and over Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, IMD has also sounded a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu for November 23 and 24 and an orange alert for November 25 and 26.

The southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and adjoining areas have been witnessing flood-like conditions and fatalities due to rain-related incidents.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 4-5 days," said IMD in an official statement.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted in Bengaluru till Tuesday morning. However, no alerts have been issued in the last five days. The cloudy skies are expected to continue on Tuesday, with a few spells of thundershowers possible in the city, he said.

Bengaluru roads flooded after heavy rains

Isolated heavy rains likely over South Interior Karnataka (SIK), North Interior Karnataka (NIK), Malnad and Coastal Karnataka regions till Sunday morning.

Widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara and Davanagere districts and widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over remaining districts of the South Interior Karnataka region, as per IMD.

IMD predicted that widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Ballari, Gadag, Koppala, Haveri, Vijayanagara, Belagavi, Dharwad and Bagalkote districts and widespread very light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka region.

The weather forecasting agency further informed that a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to the Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels.

