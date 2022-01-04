YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 04: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted the wet spell in northwest & central India till 9th January. The weather department said no cold wave conditions likely over North India during next 6-7 days.

    The IMD said a western Disturbance as a trough in westerlies in lower & middle tropospheric levels with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along Long. 55°E to the north of Lat. 30°N persists.

    IMD predicts wet spell in northwest & central India till 9th Jan. Check state-wise weather forecast

    Under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation has formed over southwest Rajasthan & adjoining Pakistan at lower tropospheric levels. There is moisture feeding from Arabian Sea over northwest India and likely to continue during next 2 days.

    Under its influence:

    i) Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 04th & 05th and scattered on 06th January. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 04th & 05th and over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 05th January.

    ii) Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh during 04th to 06th; isolated to scattered over south Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh on 05th & 06th January.

    iii) Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab on 05th January.

    iv) Isolated thunderstorm activity accompanied with Hailstorms very likely over Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh on 05th; over East Uttar Pradesh & West
    Madhya Pradesh on 6th January.

    ♦ Thereafter, an intense Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from the night of 06th January, 2022 onwards. Under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation very likely to form over southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood on 07th January, 2022. High moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is also very likely over northwest India during 07th to 09th January, 2022.

    Under its influence:

    i) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 07th to 09th January and decrease thereafter.

    ii)Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 07th to 09th and over Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th January.

    iii) Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm over plains of northwest & adjoining central India during 07-09 January.

    iv) Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab on 07th & 08th & over Haryana on 08th January.

    v) Isolated thunderstorm activity accompanied with Hailstorms very likely over Punjab on 07th; East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on
    07th and over East Madhya Pradesh on 07th & 08th January, 2022.

    ♦ Dense Fog in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours; over Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha
    during next 3 days and over west Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next 2 days.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 16:15 [IST]
