IMD predicts very heavy rains in Mumbai, issues red alert

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 09: Days after heavy rains killed over 40 people in Mumbai, Monsoon rains have once again thrown life out of gear in India's financial capital. Flight operations were severely hit due to heavy rain and poor visibility at the Mumbai airport on Monday, while the city and the coastal Konkan region were put on 'red alert'.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai and south Konkan area on Tuesday.

Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in the districts of Raigad, Thane and Palghar. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will witness heavy to very heavy rain till Friday.

Rains to continue pounding Mumbai; Heavy downpour likely in Thane, Palghar, Raigad

The IMD has also warned fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea which will be very rough with high waves and wind speeds touching 40-50 kmph till Friday.

Water-logging was reported in various parts of the city and the adjoining Navi Mumbai suburbs with scores of vehicles stranded, people struggling to move around in knee-to-waist deep waters.