IMD predicts thunderstorm with moderate intensity of rain in Delhi-NCR today

New Delhi, July 13: At a time when the northern swathes of India are experiencing a sporadic monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall across Delhi and the National Capital Region, bringing relief from the scorching heat and the rising humidity.

Taking to Twitter, the IMD said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 kilometres per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of South-West Delhi, South Delhi, NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Rohtak, Meham, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh, Sohana, Palwal in Haryana and Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh during next 2 hours."

Senior IMD scientist K Jenamani said that weather conditions will continue to remain "favourable" for the onset of monsoon in NCR.

"Monsoon has covered most parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab. For Delhi, conditions continue to remain favourable and we are monitoring the situation. Monsoon is active in Peninsular India, parts of North India," he said.

The IMD has come under fire after its earlier prediction about the monsoon didn't turn out accurate, following which it did not forecast any further date for its arrival in Delhi.

But Jenamani clarified that the predictions are not 100 per cent accurate and that the Met department will analyse why the arrival of monsoon was delayed in the national capital despite favourable conditions.