  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IMD predicts ‘normal’ monsoon, to hit Kerala on June 6

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 01: Monsoon season is all set to hit the country in a couple of days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that monsoon rainfall this year is likely to hit around June 6, a delay by four days.

    Monsoon rainfall is expected to be "normal" at 96 per cent of the long-term average (LPA), the weather office said in a statement. The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.

    IMD predicts ‘normal’ monsoon, to hit Kerala on June 6
    Representational Image

    "We are expecting monsoon to arrive near Kerala around June 6. At this point, monsoon has covered some extreme southern part of the Arabian Sea and parts of southwest-southeast-east-central Bay of Bengal, Andaman sea and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. It'll cover more parts of Arabian Sea in the next 2-3 days," M Mohapatra of the IMD said.

    The official, however, said that there is no scope of Delhi receiving rainfall anytime soon and that the maximum temperature in the national capital will be hovering around 46 degrees Celsius.

    Heat wave grips North India, red-colour alert issued in Delhi-NCR

    "We are expecting thunderstorm activity to continue for next 3-5 days over northeastern states and over extreme southern peninsula. But in Delhi, we are not expecting rain and our forecast states the maximum temperature in Delhi to be as high as 46 degrees," he said, according to news agency ANI. "It will gradually come down," he added.

    Heatwaves continue to grip India with the highest temperature of 49.6°C being recorded in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. The national capital also witnessed similar weather conditions with the IMD issuing 'red'warning.

    More IMD News

    Read more about:

    imd kerala monsoon

    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue