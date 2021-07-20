IMD predicts light rain in Delhi; Thunderstorm with rain in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 20: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that parts of the national capital are likely to face light intensity rain or drizzle today. Isolated places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi are likely to witness monsoon showers. The IMD also predicted rain for Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi including Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden, Red fort, ITO, President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantt, Lodi Road, Safdarjung, RK Puram, Chhattarpur during next 2 hours," IMD said.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Noida), parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during next 2 hours," it added.

In a tweet, the IMD said that the weatherman forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain to occur over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh--Amroha, Narora, Debai, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Tundla, Etah, Jalesar, Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Agra during next 2 hours.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR received incessant rainfall on Monday morning, causing waterlogging and affecting vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi.

Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) reported severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, while vehicles were seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10. Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Ring Road, Pragati Maidan, Palam, and Kirari in Delhi were also waterlogged on Monday. Due to continued rainfall in Dwarka, a portion of a road caved in and a traffic police constable's car got stuck.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 9:52 [IST]