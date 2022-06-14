IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains at few places in Rajasthan

Explained: How Delhi is planning to tackle the monsoon

Jaipur, Jun 14: Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Rajasthan in a 24-hour period ending on Tuesday morning.

Barmer recorded 130 mm rainfall while Atru in Baran received 98 mm rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The department has forecast moderate to heavy rains in some areas under Jodhpur, Udaipur and Kota divisions and light to moderate rains in Ajmer and Jaipur divisions on Tuesday.

The rainfall activities will reduce from Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in the north-western parts of the state from June 17 to June 19 due to a western disturbance, according to the IMD.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 12:57 [IST]