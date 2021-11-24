IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these 5 states

IMD predicts widespread rains for next 5 days in these states: Full forecast here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 24: There would be heavy rainfall in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry over the next few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal would be witnessed over the next five days, the IMD said.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka & south Tamilnadu coast," the IMD predicted.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. There would be thunderstorm at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and delta districts of Tamil Nadu today.

Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall is likely to occur over the rest of Tamil Nadu. Karaikal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, the IMD also predicted.

Squally wind is likely over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and off Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts and the Gulf of Manor on November 26 and 27.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 8:35 [IST]