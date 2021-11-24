YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these 5 states

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 24: There would be heavy rainfall in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry over the next few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

    IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these 5 states

    Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal would be witnessed over the next five days, the IMD said.

    "A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka & south Tamilnadu coast," the IMD predicted.

    Weather Update: 17 dead, over 100 missing in Andhra; IMD issues yellow alert in KarnatakaWeather Update: 17 dead, over 100 missing in Andhra; IMD issues yellow alert in Karnataka

    Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. There would be thunderstorm at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and delta districts of Tamil Nadu today.

    Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall is likely to occur over the rest of Tamil Nadu. Karaikal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, the IMD also predicted.

    Squally wind is likely over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and off Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts and the Gulf of Manor on November 26 and 27.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather heavy rainfall

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 8:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X