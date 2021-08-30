IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these 5 states till September 2, check list

Subdued rainfall activity likely in north, central, west India during next 4 days: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 30: Bihar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Goa likely to receive widespread rainfall activity till September 2, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 30th August; over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa during 30th August-1st September," the IMD said.

"Isolated very heavy falls are also very likely over Konkan & Goa during 31st August01st September; over Marathwada on 30th August; over Madhya Maharashtra on 31st August and over Gujarat state on 01st-2nd September," it said.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls likely over southern Peninsula during next 24 hours. Isolated very heavy falls are likely over Telangana on 30th August," the IMD statement said.

Fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over Northeast India during next 24 hours and reduction thereafter. Rainfall is likely to enhance further from 01st September with isolated heavy falls over these areas.

Scattered rainfall activity very likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of Northwest India during next 4-5 days.

Impact Expected

Localised Flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.

Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.

Minor damage to kutcha roads.

Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.

Localised Landslides/Mudslides

Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments (for riverine flooding please visit Web page of CWC)

Action Suggested

Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.

Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.

Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

Story first published: Monday, August 30, 2021, 17:13 [IST]