IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad on June 18, 19

Mumbai, June 17: In a recent development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad in Maharashtra are likely to experience heavy rainfall on June 18 and 19.

According to the weather department, Mumbai city and its suburbs are predicted to receive moderate to heavy rainfall with the possibility of extremely heavy downpour at isolated places.

The maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Earlier, heavy rains had lashed the financial capital of the country and its suburbs as the monsoon set in over the city. The heavy downpour resulted in the inundation of several low-lying areas, leading to the disruption of rail and bus services.

According to the latest bulletin, an offshore trough runs from south Gujarat coast to north Kerala coast. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days.

It is also said that Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe expected to receive heavy rainfall during the next 2 days.

Notably, the weather department predicted isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 24 hours.

