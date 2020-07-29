YouTube
    IMD issues yellow, orange alert to districts across Kerala as state to receive heavy rainfall

    New Delhi, July 29: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall, and an orange alert for very heavy rainfall, for several districts in Kerala. Several districts, such as Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur have been put on yellow alert for today. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta are on an orange alert.

    For Thursday, an orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall, coupled with thundershowers, at most places over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and at few places over Marathwada this week.

    "Heavy rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls will also be very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and north-eastern states till July 30," the IMD said in its bulletin.

    The MeT department has predicted moderate rainfall with occasionally intense spell likely to occur over the Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Coastal Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Konkan and Goa during next three-four hours.

    According to reports, Delhi-NCR is very likely to experience moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rainfall during the evening of July 29 to July 30.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 12:27 [IST]
