    IMD issues red alert, warns of heavy rainfall in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya for next 2 days

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 10: The Southwest monsoon is progressing normally and is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

    The MeT office has also issued red warning for the Northeast states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya to likely get heavy rainfall over the next two days.

    IMD issues red alert, warns of heavy rainfall in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya for next 2 days
    Representational Image

    Furthermore, isolated locations across Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh will be in for extremely heavy downpours on Friday and Saturday. As per weather.com meteorologists, the precipitation in these areas could cross 80 mm/day.

    A red warning is the highest level of weather alert issued by the IMD due to hazardous weather conditions.

    Notably, the flood situation in Meghalaya has been grim over the last couple of days, with at least four deaths being reported on Thursday due to landslides.

    Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has deemed the flood and landslides situation in the Garo Hills region as 'serious'.

    In Assam, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has also issued an alert for the areas in the state that are prone to landslides and floods.

    Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 15:07 [IST]
    X