IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai; Light rain expected in Delhi

    New Delhi, Sep 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai coupled with the prediction of 'Heavy rainfall' for the next24 hours.

    "The sky will be generally cloudy with moderate rain in the city and suburbs. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively," said the weather department.

    There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in some pockets of the city on September 14 and on the subsequent day, the sky will again remain cloudy with a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, with an Orange alert issued for September 15.

    According to the IMD forecast, the temperature readings on Wednesday, September 14 for Delhi show that the minimum temperature is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius with a generally cloudy sky and light rain forecast. The air quality index was recorded as satisfactory (73) category around 7.30 pm, data from CPCB showed.

    weather india meteorological department

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 8:32 [IST]
