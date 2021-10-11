YouTube
    IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in 6 districts in Kerala from tomorrow

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for six districts in the state for October 12, 13 and 14, predicting heavy rains.

    The weatherman, in a 4 PM bulletin, issued an Orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts for three days.

    Meanwhile, a Yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

    Currently, all of the southern districts of the state have been put on Yellow alert.

    "Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 10 and 11 of October 2021. Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from 12 to 14 of October 2021," the IMD website read.

    A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

    Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 8:42 [IST]
