IMD issues cyclonic storm warning, predicts heavy rainfall in south Konkan, Goa

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, May 13: The IMD on Thursday issued a warning and said that a low pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall at some places in Goa and south Konkan region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "A low pressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area today. It is very likely to become well marked over Lakshadweep area by Friday morning."

It will concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, it said in the warning report.

It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts, it said.

It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around May 18 evening, the IMD added.

Due to this, south Konkan and Goa region would receive light to moderate rainfall at many places on Saturday and its intensity would increase further and it would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday and Monday, it said.

According to the department, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered as heavy, while precipitation between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours is termed as very heavy rainfall.

Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts form the south Konkan region of Maharashtra.

Similarly, Gujarat coast would receive rainfall from May 17 onwards. The intensity is expected to escalate during the subsequent days with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kutch and adjoining southwest Rajasthan on May 19.

As the region is going to be affected by cyclone storm, the rains would be accompanied with gusty winds with a speed ranging from 50 kilometre per hours to 80 kmph in next 5-6 days.

On Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had held a meeting and asked the officials of coastal districts in the state to remain alert and take necessary safety measures in view of the IMD''s prediction about formation of a cyclone in the Arabian sea. PTI ND NP NP

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 16:12 [IST]