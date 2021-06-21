Image of father holding up umbrella as daughter attends online class goes viral

The education sector has been one the hardest hit due to the ongoing pandemic. Many schools have resorted to online learning as children are unable to attend physical classes.

In a remote village in Karntaka, a picture was shot in which the father is holding up an umbrella over his daughter as she attends online class. Journalist, Mahesh Puchchappady, a journalist and the General Secretary of the All India Areca Growers Association clicked the picture and shared it on Twitter. He said that the girl comes to the same place around 4 pm everyday. He said that this is how students in this village have been attending online classes as the mobile network is very weak. The rains have also added to their woes.

"In the rural area, students are attending online class , like this. because of mobile network issue.heavy rain also...! (Mangaluru-Sullia-Guthigar-Kamila)," he wrote on Twitter.

The post has gone viral and many users pointed out about the connectivity issues especially at a time when almost all activity is online. "Wherever internet is an issue, the governments must focus on developing light Apps that can easily operate on 2G network also which will ensure that students who are deprived of online classes, can pick up from these light learning Apps," a Unicef India report titled-Rapid assessment of learning during school closures in the context of Covid-19 had said.

Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 10:13 [IST]