IMA protest against NMC bill tomorrow may hit hospital services

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a one-day strike on Tuesday against National Medical Commission (NMC) bill.

IMA protest against NMC bill tomorrow may hit hospital services (Representative image)

"The IMA headquarter hereby declares closure of all routine services for 12 hours from 6 AM to 6 PM tomorrow across the country," newly-appointed IMA national president Dr Ravi Wankhedkar told PTI.

The bill will replace the apex medical education regulator -- Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body, to ensure transparency, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 29. The Bill is likely to come up for discussion in Parliament tomorrow.

The bill has provisions that would adversely affect the health sector and medical education in the country.

(With agency inputs)

Story first published: Monday, January 1, 2018, 18:22 [IST]
