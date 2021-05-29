Even their father cannot arrest me: Ramdev Baba in another video amidst calls for his prosecution

IMA likely to take back complaint against yoga guru Ramdev

New Delhi, May 29: Amid the tussle between the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and yoga guru Ramdev, IMA national chief Dr JA Jayalal has said that the association has nothing against Ramdev and it will take back police complaints once the yoga guru withdraws his remarks against modern medicine.

Speaking to a news agency, Dr Jayalal said, "We have nothing against yoga guru Baba Ramdev. His statements are against vaccination for Covid-19. We think his statements could confuse people, may divert them. This is our big concern as he has many followers."

The exchange of barbs between Ramdev and the medical association has been going on without any sign of de-escalation, though Ramdev withdraws the video from where it all started - where the yoga guru was seen commenting derogatorily on allopathy. It was claimed that he was reading WhatsApp messages and was not expressing his opinion.

But the clash between the two did not end as in another video the yoga guru was seen saying that nobody's father can arrest him. He also lobbed 25 questions to IMA and asked why modern medicine has not found the permanent treatment of hypertension.

If Ramdev comes forward to withdraw his remark in its entirety, then the IMA will consider taking back the complaint and the defamation notice, Dr Jayalal said.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association responded to Ramdev's 25 questions and challenged Patanjali Togpeeth for an open, televised debate on allopathy.

