IMA doctors to go on strike to support Max against cancellation of Max Shalimar's licence

India Medical Association (IMA) doctors to go on strike to support Max against the cancellation of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh's licence.

Meanwhile, Delhi Government said that no notice has been given for strike. Max will first have to appeal against cancellation order with Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS).

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government cancelled the licence of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, almost 10 days after a baby declared dead by the hospital was found to be alive.

On November 30, 20-year-old Varsha gave birth to premature twins at the hospital. While the baby girl was declared stillborn, the baby boy was declared dead a few hours later. As the family was taking the bodies for their last rites, the baby boy was found breathing. He was admitted to a private nursing home, where he stayed till his death on Wednesday.

