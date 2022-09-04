Ghulam Nabi Azad announces own party, says people of J&K will decide its name and flag

India

oi-Deepika S

Jammu, Sep 04: Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently broke his five-decade-long association with the Congress addressed his highly-anticipated political rally in Jammu, announcing the start of his new outfit.

"I am always with the people of J&K. Right now, I am not the CM or any minister, I'm just a common man now. In the past 1 week, many people have resigned from Congress, they have supported me," he said at the rally, attacking the Congress and that the party had lost its touch 'on the ground'.

"I have not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of J&K will decide the name and the flag for the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand," he said.

"My party will focus on -the restoration of full statehood, right to land and employment to native domicile," he added.

The 73-year-old Azad is likely to announce the formation of his own political party.

He ended his five-decade association with the Congress on August 26, terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.

Since Azad's resignation, a former deputy chief minister, eight former ministers, a former MP, nine legislators a large number of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators, and grassroots workers from across Jammu and Kashmir defected to the Azad camp.