Illegal VoIP exchange being run by ISI busted in Kerala

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: Two illegal VoIP exchanges have been busted in a joint operation by the military intelligence, and the Mumbai police.

Raids were conducted in Noida and Changaramukulam in Kerala during which two functional SIM boxes were recovered. The agencies also recovered 200 SIM cards, two routers, three modems, antennas, connectors and batteries.

Sources tell OneIndia that the communication devices were being used to connect international calls that were originating from Pakistan into local GSM calls. The SIM boxes are of Chinese make, the source also said.

The matter first came to light in September 2019, when defence personnel started receiving calls from suspicious numbers seeking information relating to defence installations. The caller was using a fictitious identity and the involvement of the ISI has been suspected.

It was revealed that the VoIP exchanges in Noida and Kerala had routed calls from Pakistan to local numbers. This was used to extract information from defence personnel, the probe has also found.