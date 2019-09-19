IIT Delhi creates 'Eggless' scrambled eggs, vegan Anda Bhurji, may soon be available online

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 19: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has created an eggless vegan alternative for eggs with a mung bean-based formula.

The product made of moong (split green gram) was presented in a demonstration ahead of Industry Day 2019 at IIT Delhi.

Vegan Egg comes in the form of a syrup and is made using moong (split green gram). It can be cooked the same way an actual egg is needed to be, the tried and tested Vegan egg dish from the IITians is 'Anda Bhurjee'.

Headed by Kavya Dashora, assistant professor at Centre for Rural Development and Technology at IIT-Delhi, the research is focused on creating eco-friendly, healthy and animal-cruelty free alternatives for the non-vegetarian, egg-eating consumers wanting to switch to veganism.

They also added that their first product, Vegan Anda Bhurji is already available for purchase online.

They have also planned to introduce more plant-based meat products like sausages, beef, mutton, chicken, turkey.