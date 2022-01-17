YouTube
    IIT-Bombay student jumps to death from 7th floor of hostel building, cites depression in 'suicide note'

    Mumbai, Jan 17: A 26-year-old student of IIT Bombay committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of his hostel located on the Powai campus here in the early hours on Monday, police said.

    IIT-Bombay student jumps to death from 7th floor of hostel building, cites depression in suicide note

    Prima facie, the deceased student was undergoing treatment for depression, a senior officer said. The deceased student, identified as Darshan Malviya, had written a message on the board in his hostel room, stating that no one should be held responsible for his death, a Powai police station official said.

    Malviya's body was spotted by a watchman outside the seven-storey hostel building who called up an official of the institute. Later police were informed. Malviya was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.

    The deceased student, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was pursuing a post-graduate course at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology from last July.

    His family members were informed about his death, the official said. Police have registered a case of accidental death, said Powai police station senior inspector Budhan Sawant.

    "The student had written a message on the board in his hostel room which shows he was undergoing treatment for depression. Further investigation is underway," he said.

    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:03 [IST]
