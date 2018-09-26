IGNOU December 2018 term end exam: Is Aadhaar mandatory

New Delhi, Sep 26: The IGNOU December 2018 term end exam form submission has begun. Although it says that Aadhaar is mandatory, it would be interesting to see what would happen of this rule in the wake of the Supreme Court pronouncing its verdict.

The SC would deliver its verdict and decide whether Aadhaar is mandatory or not.

The last date to submit the Term End Examination form for December 2018 is October 31, 2018. Students who miss the deadline will have time from November 1 to November 10, 2018 to submit the examination form with a late fine of Rs. 1000.

Students must make sure that their registration is valid and they are eligible for the course they are submitting the examination form for. The student must also have submitted the assignments for the course they have applied to failing which their admit card will not be issued for the course in which they have not submitted their assignment.

Students whose TEE June, 2018 results are not declared yet, they need not to wait for results. They are advised to fill the Examination Form for TEE December, 2018 on or before last date of submission of Exam form as per schedule above.

Students also need to provide Aadhaar card details in the application form.

Students will have to pay Rs. 120 per course (for both practical and theory papers respectively). Application fee can be submitted online only through debit card, credit card or netbanking.