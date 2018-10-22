IGNOU B.Ed admission process for January 2019 session from November

New Delhi, Oct 22: The IGNOU B.Ed admission process for January 2019 session begins will begin next month. Interested candidates can submit their applications online on the official website.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration process for its Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme for the January, 2019 session.

Candidates can submit their applications through online mode only. The students can submitting their applications from November 15 2018 onwards and the exam would take place in December.

Admission shall be done on the basis of the score obtained in the entrance test conducted by IGNOU all over India. The Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programme is offered in English and Hindi medium.

The minimum duration of the programme is two years. However, the maximum period allowed for completion of the programme is five years.

The candidates should have at least 50% marks either in the Bachelor's Degree and/or in the Master's Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanity. Bachelor's in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto. Only those candidates whose results are declared and qualified at the time of submitting the entrance cum application form are eligible.

Along with other requisite certificates, a candidate should also submit Marksheet and Certificate of completion of a teacher education programme through face-to-face mode duly recognized by NCTE. Applications can be submitted on https://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/.