    "If you do Dadagiri...": Uddhav Thackeray warning to Rana couple over Hanuman Chalisa row

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Apr 25: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today spoke up on the Hanuman Chalisa controversy, with a warning to the Rana couple who have been arrested over Hanuman Chalisa row.

    Uddhav Thackeray

    "It's being said that we've ignored Hindutva. Is Hindutva a dhoti or what? Our Hindutva is 'Gada Dhari' like Lord Hanuman's Gada. If you want to recite Hanuman Chalisa, call and come home. But if you resort to 'Dadagiri' we know how to crumble it," said Uddhav.

    "If you don't have tradition to chant Hindutva, then you can come visit us. But there is way to do it. I have seen it from childhood. When Sadhus and Saints come home, it is Diwali and Dusshera. Our home has always been visited by Sadhus and saints irrespective of whether it is Dusshera or not. They used to come when Balasaheb was alive. They still come home," he added.

    Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 20:54 [IST]
    X