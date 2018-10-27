  • search

If voted to power, Congress will fulfil OROP commitments: Rahul Gandhi

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 27: A Congress-led government would fulfil all the commitments the party had made on the 'one rank, one pension' issue, Rahul Gandhi told a group of ex-servicemen on Saturday.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    At a meeting with the retired defence personnel, the Congress president said that if his party is voted to power in the 2019 parliamentary election, it will fulfil their demands, including 'one rank, one pension' (OROP).

    Also Read Tariq Anwar comes a full circle, returns to Congress after 19 years

    Raking up the Rafale fighter jet deal, he said the Narendra Modi government handed out Rs. 30,000 crore to industrialist Anil Ambani, but refused to meet the demands of the soldiers on OROP.

    The amount of Rs. 30,000 crore was more than enough to solve the OROP issue, he said after the 30-minute meeting.

    The Congress has alleged that the Anil Ambani-led company was favoured by the Modi government on the offset contract of the Rafale deal. The private firm has denied the allegations.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress 2019 lok sabha elections

    Story first published: Saturday, October 27, 2018, 20:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue