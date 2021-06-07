Nasal spray a game changer? When will Intranasal vaccine be available? Are BBV154 Covid-19 jab for children?

New Delhi, June 07: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced centralisation of vaccine policy, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned him saying if vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them.

"One simple question - If vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them?" Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said in a tweet. He tweeted with the hash tag of #FreeVaccineForAll.

If vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them? #FreeVaccineForAll — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2021

Several other Congress leaders have reacted to the move and said the decision should have been taken much earlier to ensure less damage by the disease.

PM Modi address to Nation amid Covid 2nd wave: Highlights

"The Prime Minister inflicted a huge cost on the people of India before accepting the Opposition's demand for centralised procurement and free vaccination for those in the age group of 18-44-year-old. Humility and reaching out will not hurt him," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The Prime Minister inflicted a huge cost on the people of India before accepting the Opposition’s demand for centralised procurement and free vaccination for 18-44 year olds. Humility and reaching out will not hurt him. https://t.co/4rXfhWFvJs — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the Union government "has done the right thing at last." He, however, also said that the government should have proactive placed orders for the vaccines a year ago and should have spent on expanding India's capabilities.

Glad that @PMOIndia has done the right thing at last, after exhausting the bad alternatives. If GoI had proactively placed vaccine orders a year ago& paid to expand India's capacities,the nation would have been spared the trauma of the last 6 months, AND we could've exported too. https://t.co/zThdaLJO1K — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 7, 2021

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that Modi has conceded to the state government's requests of centralised procurement of vaccines. "Good that Centre has decided to take over vaccine procurement & distribution for the whole country for all age groups. I had personally written to @narendramodi ji on this issue twice suggesting this as the only solution to managing #CovidVaccine crisis," Raveen Thukral, media advisor to CM Amarinder Singh, quoted him as saying.

While BJP leaders and ministers lauded Prime Minister Modi for the new vaccination policy, many others on social media were seen crediting the Supreme Court and Justice Chandrachud for the change in the strategy.

