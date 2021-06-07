YouTube
    If vaccines are free, why should private hospitals charge for them: Rahul to PM Modi

    New Delhi, June 07: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced centralisation of vaccine policy, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned him saying if vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them.

    "One simple question - If vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them?" Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said in a tweet. He tweeted with the hash tag of #FreeVaccineForAll.

    Several other Congress leaders have reacted to the move and said the decision should have been taken much earlier to ensure less damage by the disease.

    "The Prime Minister inflicted a huge cost on the people of India before accepting the Opposition's demand for centralised procurement and free vaccination for those in the age group of 18-44-year-old. Humility and reaching out will not hurt him," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

    Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the Union government "has done the right thing at last." He, however, also said that the government should have proactive placed orders for the vaccines a year ago and should have spent on expanding India's capabilities.

    Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that Modi has conceded to the state government's requests of centralised procurement of vaccines. "Good that Centre has decided to take over vaccine procurement & distribution for the whole country for all age groups. I had personally written to @narendramodi ji on this issue twice suggesting this as the only solution to managing #CovidVaccine crisis," Raveen Thukral, media advisor to CM Amarinder Singh, quoted him as saying.

    While BJP leaders and ministers lauded Prime Minister Modi for the new vaccination policy, many others on social media were seen crediting the Supreme Court and Justice Chandrachud for the change in the strategy.

    Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 21:08 [IST]
    X