If Punjab today faces any threat, then it is from Amarinder Singh: Punjab Dy CM Randhawa

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Oct 20: A day after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh revealed his plans to float his own party, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has come down heavily on him by calling him an "opportunist".

Blaming Singh for the expansion of BSF jurisdiction in the state, Randhawa said, "He (Amarinder Singh) says Punjab is a border state. I want to remind Captain Sahib that if it was a border state then why were tiffin bombs and drones coming (from across the border). Why smuggling of arms and drugs could not be stopped,"

The 61-year-old accused Amarinder Singh of betraying the people of his state and siding with the party that never bothered about the welfare of Punjab. He said, "Punjab does not fear Pakistan or China. If Punjab today faces any threat, then it is from Amarinder Singh," he said while referring to the 79-year-old leader's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Deputy CM further added that Singh got angry with the party after he did not get the power he desired.

His response comes a day after Amarinder Singh announced that he would announce his new party soon and said that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP.

"I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral quoted the ex-cm as saying.

Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab last month after a bitter feud with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and infighting in the state unit. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi. With inputs from PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 16:49 [IST]