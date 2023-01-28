Before seeking PM's help, Suniel Shetty should wake the Bollywood up to get rid of Boycott trends

If our Temples have been desecrated, we must restore them on lines of Ram Mandir: Yogi Adityanath

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The Congress was quick to react to CM Yogi's comments and asked if Sanatan Dharma is the national religion, does this mean the end of Sikhism, Islam, Christianity

New Delhi, Jan 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath said that if religious places have been destroyed or desecrated in the past then they must be a campaign to restore them on the lines the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The UP CM also said that Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India which every Indian must respect.

Sanatan Dharma is India's Rashtriya Dharma and when we rise above selfishmness, we connect to Rashtriya Dharma. Our country is secure when we connect to the national religion, Yogi also said.

Yogi Adityanath is the Best Chief Minister in India, ahead of Kejriwal, Mamata: Study

He made the comments while presiding over a program of the restoration and consecration of the Idol programme at Neelkanth Mahadev Temple located in Bhinmal, Rajasthan.

He further added that if our religious places have been desecrated during any period then a campaign for their restoration must be launched on the lines of Ayodhya where the construction of a grand Ram Mandir is going on after 500 years with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All of you have contributed to the construction of this grand National Temple of Lord Rama, representing the national sentiment, Yogi Adityanath also said.

The UP CM and Union Water Power Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat plant the Rudraksha.

Modiji's charisma spread worldwide: Yogi

He also said that the PM had made the entire countrymen pledge to respect their heritage and preserve it. The restoration of Lord Neelkanth's Temple against after 1,400 years on a grand scale is an example of respect and our desire to protect our heritage.

The Congress reacted to the statement and in a Tweet, Dr. Udit Raj, chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress said, 'CM Yogi said that Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India. Does this mean other religions such as Jainism, Sikhism, Buddhism, Islam and Christianity are finished?'

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 15:53 [IST]