If our officers are called to Delhi...: Mamata threatens to launch probe against central govt officials

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Aug 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a scathing attack at the Centre over the increasing cases of raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the state and threatened to launch a probe against central government officials stationed in Bengal.

Addressing a rally of her party's student wing, Banerjee said a malicious campaign has been unleashed against senior TMC leaders, including her, Firhad Hakim and Abhishek Banerjee.

"The BJP is branding everybody as thieves. They are campaigning in a way as if all of us in the TMC are thieves and only the BJP and its leaders are holy. Had I not been in politics, I would have torn out their tongues," she said.

Mamata Banerjee said, "If our officers are called to Delhi, we will take action against central officers working in the state. BJP is using CBI to harass our workers. I heard BJP has filed a case against me. Arrest me & see what happens... In 2024, we will throw BJP out of power."

"Central govt is not clearing state funds, sending public money to foreign shores, spending crores to do 'manthan' in Vrindavan. They call us thieves. I didn't take Rs 1 lakh pension as ex-MP in 12 years. Where did BJP get money to topple Maharashtra govt?", she asked.

Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 19:40 [IST]