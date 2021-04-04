If NDA is elected in Pondy all anti people policies of BJP would come into force: Congress

India

New Delhi, Apr 04: All India Congress Committee Secretary Sanjay Dutt, on Sunday alleged that if the NDA was voted to power in Puducherry in the April 6 assembly elections, all 'anti people policies' of the BJP would be automatically enforced here.

Addressing reporters at the party office here, Dutt said although the Prime Minister had visited Puducherry for poll campaigns, he had not projected AINRC leader N Rangasamy as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Charging the BJP with having adopted all 'obstructionist policies' to stall development of the union territory during the five-year Congress rule, the AICCSecretary said the national party supported the plea of full statehood for Puducherry and was for waiver of loans due to the Centre.

He also accused the BJP of 'misusing' the IT department, Enforcement Directorate and other wings of the government to threaten the elected members belonging to the non-BJP parties and destabilise the duly elected governments here as was seen in Puducherry a few months ago.

''Shockingly enough for the first time in the country the Aadhaar details of individuals were accessed and stolen by the BJP recently,'' he said adding that the BJP was using the AINRC as a mask or camouflage to cause hardships to the people here.

Claiming that the Congress was champion of the Tamil language, culture and tradition he said that the BJP was a votary of Hindi and Hindustan.

He appealed to the people here to reject the NDA for all its 'anti people policies' and support the Congress led secular democratic alliance here in the forthcoming elections.

Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who was also present at the press meet, claimed that a complaint was lodged by a man from Tirunallar in Karaikal with the Election Commission alleging that gold coins were being distributed in the region by BJP men to voters to lure them illegitimately.

He further said if the NDA was elected to power here, the Union Territory would witness 'communal clashes and strife' although Puducherry had been known for being a peaceful State.

MP V Vaithilingam alleged that several BJP bigwigs from Karnataka have been on visits to Puducherry, bringing money and there was also transport of cash by helicopter to lure voters in the polls.