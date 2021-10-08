If Mishra is not sacked, it sends out message that people in power can do anything: Priyanka Gandhi

oi-Prakash KL

Bahraich (UP), Oct 7: Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra over Lakhimpur violence, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that if he is not fired it sends out a message to the public that people in power can do anything.

"If the minister of state for home does not resign nor is he sacked, then it means that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a message to the public that if someone is in power, if he is a minister, he can do anything," the Congres leader said after meeting the family of Gurvinder Singh, one of the four farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"The message that is coming out of it is that if someone is in power, is a minister or a BJP leader, he can do anything. There is no justice for the common people, the poor, farmers, Dalits and women. I want to tell Narendra Modiji that this is the message that he is giving to people," she said.

She questioned why the minister with a criminal record has not been dismissed yet. Gandhi also slammed the government for preventing the opposition parties from meeting the bereaved families.

"We came here like thieves and the one who has committed the crime is giving interviews on television, his father has not resigned and is still our home minister. Yet you say that Uttar Pradesh is the number one state in the country when it come to law and order. Where is law and order?" she asked after meeting the family members of Daljit Singh in Banjaran Tada village.

The Congress leader further said that every family she met told her that they are not bothered about compensation and they want the minister should be sacked apart from bringing the criminals to book.

According to her, the families have video clips of what transpired in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Meanwhile, the cops have arrested two people - Luvkush and Ashish Pandey - in connection with the Lakhimpur violence which killed eight, including four farmers. The cops said that the main accused Ashish Mishra is still missing and they may arrest him any time.

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 1:04 [IST]