    ‘If loudspeakers are not removed by May 3…’ Raj Thackeray sets deadline at Aurangabad rally

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Aurangabad, May 01: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday said he was firm on the May 3 deadline for removal of loudspeakers, which he termed as a nuisance, atop mosques.

    Representational Image

    Addressing a public rally here late in the evening, Thackeray said, “I won’t be responsible for what all happens after the May 3 deadline to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques.”

    The MNS chief said that from May 4, all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume of loudspeakers atop the mosques.

    “If they (Muslims) don’t understand nicely, we will show them the power of Maharashtra,” he said.

    Loudspeaker noise is not a religious issue but a social one, he said. “All loudspeakers (atop mosques) are illegal. Is it a concert that so many loudspeakers are being used?” he said.

    Thackeray said if Uttar Pradesh government could remove the loudspeakers, what was stopping Maharashtra government, led by his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, from doing so.

