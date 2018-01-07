'If Hindu, then why promote eating beef?' Adityanath slams Siddaramaiah

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah party in view of the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

Siddaramaiah at a recent political convention had said, "I am also Hindu and I have Rama in my name. BJP people should refrain from calling me anti-Hindu."

If so, then why does Siddaramaiah promote beef-eating?; the UP CM questioned.

Adityanath was addressing a well-attended BJP Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana rally at Vijayanagar, Bengaluru on Sunday.

.Adityanath said, "I saw a news report where in chief minister Siddaramaih was saying that he was a Hindu.

After seeing your strength he is now talking about Hindutva in the same manner as Rahul Gandhi was visiting temple in Gujarat."

He further questioned Siddarmaiah as to why he advocates for beef eaters if he was a Hindu, reports ANI.

"Hindutva is a method of living. It should not be linked with religion, caste, belief or prayer. Hindutva does not advocate eating beef. I want to ask the chief minister that if he was a Hindu and supports Hindutva then is it right to endorse eating beef?" Adityanath asked.

He further said that when the BJP was ruling the state it had proposed to bring in a legislation for complete ban on cow slaughter. But the Congress had opposed the move.

Siddaramaiah has 'suddenly and 'ahead of the election' realised that he is Hindu, he added.

"The strength of Hindus makes people like Siddaramaiah realise that he is a Hindu. Even (AICC Chief) Rahul Gandhi starts visiting temples," Adityanath quipped.

He accused the ruling Congress in the state of dividing people along religious lines.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)