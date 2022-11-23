To wear or not to wear hijab is the dilemma confronting Muslim women the world over

If 'hijab' allowed, why not 'namabali': Students clash in West Bengal

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Nov 23: An exam was cancelled at a school in West Bengal following tensions between two groups over wearing 'hijab' and 'namabali'.

The incident occurred at a school in Howrah's Sankrail on Tuesday after some students demanded that they should be allowed to wear 'namabali' (saffron scarves) to school after Muslim girls were permitted to sport 'hijab' (a traditional scarf worn by Muslim women) during exams.

The police were called to diffuse the tension after the scuffle broke out between the groups. "The pre-board exams were going on on Monday when some students went to the school wearing hijab. Seeing them, another group of students demanded that they be allowed to wear namabali. The school authorities diffused the tension by asking students to follow the dress code," Hindustan Times quoted a police officer as saying.

The officer said that the cops refused to enter the school initially but finally entered to bring the situation under control.

Dhulagori Adarsha Vidyalaya, which is affiliated to the West Bengal board, had a meeting with the members of the managing committee, parents and local administration to bring peace, The Times of India reported.

How It All Started?

It all started after five students tried to enter the school with 'namabali'. Although the school authorities tried to convince the students, they refused to budge as they said that some girls were allowed to write exams wearing 'hijab'. This divided people into two groups - pro-'hijab' and pro-'namabali'. The students had a clash and ransacked school properties, the report adds.

Responding to the incident, Bengal minister Arup Ray said, "There has been an instigation. I have also spoken to police. I have requested police for a thorough probe, not only to find the perpetrators but also to find who instigated them. "

In view of the current situation, the exam which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, has been postponed.

It may be recalled that a similar incident had become a major issue in Karnataka after several Hindu boys at a government PU college in Udupi demanded the college to allow them to wear saffron shawl. The authorities had then asked the Muslim girls not to wear hijab inside the examination hall and the matter had reached the court.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 14:13 [IST]