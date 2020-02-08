  • search
    'If Delhi is to be saved from Islamic State': Giriraj Singh urges people to vote for BJP

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Saturday made a controvercial statement, urging people to vote for BJP to "save Delhi from becoming an Islamic state".

    "Shaheen Bagh supporters have come out to vote for Kejriwal. My appeal to the people of Delhi is that if Shaheen Bagh has to be stopped... if Delhi has to be saved from becoming an Islamic state, then go out and vote for the BJP," Singh tweeted.

    File photo of Giriraj Singh
    Singh had earlier alleged that Shaheen Bagh was becoming a breeding ground for the suicide bombers. He had tweeted a video of Burqa-clad women making fiery speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) and the National Register of Citizens.

    Shaheen Bagh now breeding ground for suicide bombers: Giriraj Singh

    The BJP has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of providing active support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters.

    Delhi recorded 14.75 per cent voter turnout in the first three hours of polling, with long queues of voters being seen outside many booths as the day progressed.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12:34 [IST]
