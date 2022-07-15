If children can go to school at 7 am, why can’t SC begin sitting at 9 am: Justice Lalit

2017 Gurugram school murder case: SC says examine again if accused can be tried as adult

New Delhi, July 15: Justice U U Lalit of the Supreme Court said on Friday that if children can go to school at seven in the morning, why cannot judges and lawyers start their day at nine.

The remark was made as the Supreme Court judge began hearing cases an hour before the usual time.

The Supreme Court Benches assemble at 10.30 am on weekdays to commence hearing of maters. The Benches rise at 4 pm which is preceded by a lunch break between 1 pm and 2 pm.

Justice Lalit began hearing a bail related case at 9.30 am in a departure from the usual practice of 10.30 am. Justices Ravindra Bhat and Sudhansu Dhulia were also with him on the Bench.

No pause on demolitions across country: Supreme Court

Former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi appearing in a bail case told the Bench, 'I must say that this time of 9.30 am is a more proper time to starts courts.' To this Justice Lalit replied saying that he has always held the view that the court should sit early.

"Ideally, we should sit at 9 in the morning. I have always said that if our children can go to school at 7 in the morning, why can't we come to court at 9," Justice Lalit said.

Justice Lalit is in line to become the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in August. Justice Lalit will take over from CJI N V Ramana on August 27 and will be in office till November 8.

He had suggested that the court should start at 9 am and rise at 11.30 am for a half-hour break. Begin again at 12 and finish by 2 pm. You would get time to do more things in the evening, the judge said while speaking about the days when fresh matters and cases that do not usually require lengthy hearings are taken up after notices.

